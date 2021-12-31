Support Local Businesses
Sheriff’s office: 3 charged with shooting Walmart employee with water bead guns

The water bead guns
The water bead guns(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office charged three people with shooting a Walmart employee with water bead guns.

“Instead of a bang, three suspects ended the year with a “splat,” and face serious charges after an early morning assault,” a release said.

On Dec. 31, deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the Walmart along Garrisonville Road after a caller reported being shot by a pellet gun.

Deputies said a store employee was in the parking lot when a white Ford Fusion pulled into the lot.

“As the Fusion driver maneuvered through the parking lot, the two passengers in the vehicle shot the victim multiple times with SplatRBall guns,” a release said.

SplatRBall guns, similar to paintball guns, shoot water bead ammunition.

The Walmart employee was not seriously injured.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects tried to conceal their identity by covering the back license plate with a bath towel.

Within minutes, deputies said they found the vehicle and suspects in a Wawa parking lot removing the towel.

“Two SplatRBall guns, set to full auto, were recovered from the vehicle, as well as numerous bags of water beads,” deputies said.

The suspects were identified as Dante Roosevelt, 18, of Dumfries, and Ramir and Tamir Norman, both 19 and from Stafford, were all charged with assault by mob, assault and battery and disorderly conduct. Roosevelt was also charged with reckless driving in a parking lot and improper display of license plates.

Ramir Norman, Tamir Norman, Dante Roosevelt
Ramir Norman, Tamir Norman, Dante Roosevelt(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

“Ironically, a Walmart bag was used to conceal the front license plate,” a release said.

They were all taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

