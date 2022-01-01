Support Local Businesses
Addiction recovery group prepares for rise in demand for treatment

ARC’s president says thousands of Kentuckians are impacted by drug addiction, and many will make recovery part of their resolutions.(WYMT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Much of the nation’s attention has shifted toward the ongoing pandemic, but a Kentucky addiction recovery group is preparing for the drug epidemic to rage on into the new year.

Addiction Recovery Care said they expect to see a higher demand for treatment in January.

ARC’s president said thousands of Kentuckians are impacted by drug addiction, and many will make recovery part of their resolutions.

“We have seen a spike in overdose rates, and isolation is the enemy of addiction,” said Vanessa Keeton, senior director of talent and engagement at ARC.

Keeton said that ARC saw higher numbers in 2021. She said while this means there was a high overdose rate, it also means people got the help they needed.

Keeton said ARC’s primary focus right now is keeping them in treatment--retention.

“We most definitely saw an uptick when it comes to our admission rates,” said Keeton. “We know that when they feel cared for, welcomed...especially that first seven days is so crucial.”

Keeton knows the feeling personally. She was ARC’s first client.

“I know the feeling of hopelessness. You expect you’re probably just going to die like this,” she said.

To keep people safe, Keeton said ARC is working on giving them a home.

“We’ll be ready. We’re going to be ready to serve the people we need to be serving. Whatever it takes to be able to have enough beds for people,” said Keeton.

She said the program knows how to operate during the pandemic and a team of 30 employees is ready to go to residential centers when needed.

“We know that the first three weeks of January, starting about the 3rd through the 21st, are normally very peak days,” Keeton said.

Their goal is to help others meet their own goals and keep New Year’s resolutions for life.

ARC has a 24-7 hotline and transportation department. Employees said they can help someone find a bed and start treatment at any time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
