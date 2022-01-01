ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, strong storms today

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLOOD WATCH: Until 10 PM ET for the entire region

TORNADO WATCH: Adair, Green, Taylor Counties until 8 AM ET

SEVERE THREAT: Strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon; mainly across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread rain moves through the area this morning through the afternoon, continuing the flooding threat. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon, mainly across Kentucky. Temperatures today hover near 60°.

A Flood Watch is in place until 10 PM.

While the severe weather threat exits by 8 PM, some showers will linger into Sunday morning. Temperatures fall through the 40s overnight.

Sunday morning rain showers switch to snow tomorrow as temperatures continue to drop into the 30s by the afternoon. Significant snow accumulation is not expected. Wind gusts near 20 to 25 MPH will keep wind chills tomorrow afternoon in the 20s. Clouds clear tomorrow night as northerly winds drive temperatures down into the teens and low 20s.

Cold air remains on Monday with highs in the 30s. We’ll see temperatures warming to near 50° for Tuesday and Wednesday before rain and snow return to the forecast.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.