FORECAST: Severe storms are over, flooding concerns now

WEATHER HEADLINES

Today’s severe storms left damage

Flooding issues for some communities

Cold weather rushes in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flood watch until midnight. The severe thunderstorm threat has ended but the lingering rain could cause flooding for some communities.

Temperatures fall through the 40s overnight.

Any remaining showers on Sunday morning will turn to light snow in the afternoon as temperatures continue to drop into the 30s. Significant snow accumulation is not expected. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s.

Clearing skies on Sunday night allow temperatures to drop to the 20s.

Sunny and cold on Monday with highs struggling to reach 40.

The sunshine sticks around for Tuesday as temperatures warm up more, near 50 degrees. Clouds and wind increase on Wednesday setting us up for our next rain and snow chance by Thursday.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.