Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather in Ky.

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to powerful storm systems that affected many parts of the commonwealth.

The weather brought flash flooding, loss of power and damage of property throughout Western, Eastern, and South Central Kentucky.

Emergency crews were called to assist in multiple counties, including Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties where many road closures and water rescues were reported.

Beshear also confirmed high water had blocked parts of roadways in Floyd, Knott and Pike counties.

A state of emergency was previously declared in Kentucky after the tornado affecting Western Kentucky residents.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky,” Beshear said in a release. “Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, with personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department of Public Health monitoring the situation.

