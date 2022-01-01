Support Local Businesses
Hospital staff fight flames to avoid explosion near Colorado hospital during historic grassfire

By Ashley Franco
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Healthcare staff at a Boulder County Hospital are being hailed heroes following the devastating Marshall Fire that tore through the area.

Centura Hospital says flames came within four feet of highly flammable oxygen tanks as the Marshall Fire ripped through the area. A spokesperson says staff from Avista Adventist Hospitalfought back flames with hoses, avoided what could have been a “catastrophic” explosion.

Extensive smoke damage to the hospital will keep it closed for the foreseeable future.

The CEO for the hospital released this statement Friday afternoon:

“The high winds were driving the fire straight toward our hospital on the north side, so to return hours later and find no significant damage is truly a miracle,” said Isaac Sendros, Chief Executive Officer for Avista Adventist Hospital. “We are eternally grateful and thankful to the first responders who responded with urgency and have tirelessly worked since the fire first erupted in our community. Avista will be a light in the darkness as we support our friends, neighbors, and community in this recovery.”

The Colorado National Guard is currently assisting the hospital to make sure the facility is secure as they continue to asses damage and re-build.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

