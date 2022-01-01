LMPD: Two injured in shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night.

LMPD says the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dumesnil Street in the Parkland neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two males who had been shot. Both victims were taken to University Hospital.

Police could not provide information about their conditions, identities, or ages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD (5673) or you can use the online portal.

