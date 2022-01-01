Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Two injured in shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LMPD says the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dumesnil Street in the Parkland...
LMPD says the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dumesnil Street in the Parkland neighborhood.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night.

LMPD says the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dumesnil Street in the Parkland neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two males who had been shot. Both victims were taken to University Hospital.

Police could not provide information about their conditions, identities, or ages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD (5673) or you can use the online portal.

