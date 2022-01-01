Louisville business adapts to changing CDC quarantine guidance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC issued new guidance on Monday which reduces quarantines to five days. Health officials have also said vaccinated people exposed to someone with COVID don’t need to quarantine as long as they don’t get symptoms.

Some local businesses who have already made changes due to the pandemic are keeping their COVID guidance the way they are.

Troy King, owner of Six Forks Burger Co., said the new CDC guidelines are not going to change the way his business functions.

He says when he expanded into the new space on Ash Street, he created it with COVID in mind.

“Our whole thing is making feel comfortable,” King said. “So, if there is anytime someone doesn’t feel comfortable, let us know.”

King said COVID has shaped his business by helping him to be more adaptable to the ever-changing guidance issued by federal and state leaders.

”Why don’t we make it a COVID bar, so it’s four feet wide instead of the normal 24 or 36,” King said.

With adaptability in mind, King was asked about the new CDC guidance issued, saying that people only have to quarantine for five days if infected.

”It used to be 14 (days quarantine), now it’s five,” King said. “We will probably just go somewhere in the middle.”

King said while he does listen and take advice from the CDC, he’s glad he has built a business that can be flexible during a pandemic.

”We are lucky that built this during COVID so that we are able to adapt where other restaurants were already built,” he said.

He said he and his employees have been blessed in that none have gotten the virus, adding most of his employees have also been vaccinated. He contributes some of that success to changes he made within the restaurant.

”People can choose if they want to be next to someone or if they don’t, and all of our tables and chairs can be moved,” King said.

