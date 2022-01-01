Support Local Businesses
Louisville ends 2021 with record year of homicides

The city of Louisville has faced its deadliest year yet with a record number of homicides in...
The city of Louisville has faced its deadliest year yet with a record number of homicides in 2021.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville has faced its deadliest year yet with a record number of homicides in 2021.

Homicide total for the Louisville Metro at the end of 2021 is 188 homicides, according to LMPD data obtained by non-violence advocate Christopher 2X.

The previous record was set back in 2020 with 173 homicides.

With 12 homicides in the month of December alone, 2X said it was the 23rd straight month of double-digit homicides in the city.

In addition, 583 people were injured by gunfire in 2021, with 33 people reported in the month of December.

2X said from those numbers, 24 children have died from shootings in Louisville and another 123 children were injured.

“We’ve never had a year when so many kids were killed or wounded by gunfire,” 2X said in a release. “You just can’t fathom how much suffering these kids and their families are going through.”

2X tracks shootings and homicides through his Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, helping to draw attention to gun violence and offer guidance and support to families affected.

