Louisville hospitals celebrate first newborns of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Year brings new beginnings, and in the case of local hospitals, new bundles of joy welcomed into the world.

Several hospitals in the Louisville-area are reporting the first newborns born after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

First, at 12:03 a.m., the Loveland family gave birth to baby Archie at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The Loveland family gave birth to baby Archie at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. (Norton Healthcare)

Archie is Karissa and Austin Loveland’s first child, and was eight pounds and 11 ounces and 20 and a half inches long at birth.

“I’m excited just to start motherhood, because I always wanted to be a mom, so I’m excited,” Karissa said in an interview.

“One thing I’ve been excited for is, kind of been waiting for baby to come to cut my mullet finally,” Austin said. “I’ve had it for a little over a year now, it’s just been getting too long, I want to cut it and I just wanted to get a picture with baby and the mullet, so now I can get it cut because I got pics.”

Over at UofL Hospital Center for Women and Infants, the first newborn of 2022 was born at 8:36 a.m.

Baby Sophie was 6 pounds 8 ounces at birth and is 20 inches long. UofL said her parents Elizabeth and Garrett Ross are overjoyed.

