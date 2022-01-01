Man sent to hospital after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting Saturday morning in Louisville sent one man to the hospital.

Just after 12 a.m., Louisville Metro Police were called to the 4300 block of Lynnview Drive.

Officers say a man in his 20′s had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.