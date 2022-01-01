Support Local Businesses
Police: Former inmate steals pizza man’s car from Clermont County Jail

The woman allegedly found the car with the keys inside and drove off.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman had only just been released from the Clermont County Jail on Friday when police say she got inside a car that wasn’t hers and drove it away.

And it wasn’t just any car. It was a pizza delivery car.

Jake Reynolds has worked at Gramma’s Pizza in Batavia for 16 years. He says he saved up his paychecks to afford the new car earlier this year.

“I was so excited,” he said, “...and then this.”

Reynolds was making a routine drop-off at the Clermont County Jail on Friday afternoon. Sharon Squires, a former inmate at the jail, had just been released.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Squires happened upon Reynolds’ car with the keys left inside.

The pizza delivery driver says his heart dropped when he saw.

“By the time I turned the corner and set the food down,” said Reynolds, “she had already turned around and jumped in my car.”

Dashcam footage from Reynolds’ car captures the chase as police say Squires fled to Middletown, where she crashed.

Multiple officers pursued her on foot, OSP says.

She was transported to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries and has since been released.

For Reynolds, he’s out a delivery car—for now.

“Words can’t really describe how I feel, except for devastated,” he said.

Squires is set to appear in Lebanon Municipal Court on Monday to face charges of fleeing police, eluding in a motor vehicle, failure to control, reckless operation and driving with a suspended license.

OSP says the car suffered “disabling” damage but it is not totaled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

