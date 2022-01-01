Support Local Businesses
Several rescued from high water in Pike County Saturday morning

By Brandon Robinson and Chas Jenkins
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials tell WYMT parts of Pike County are dealing with a mess Saturday morning.

Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett said water rescues are ongoing at Belfry and Sydney. We’re told the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department and another organization are helping in that area. WYMT’s Chas Jenkins is there and sent back these photos.

Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.(Chas Jenkins)
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.
Flash flooding led to water rescues in Belfry Saturday morning.(Chas Jenkins)

WYMT viewer Jason Sesco shot this video of the Pikeville Fire Department water rescue team helping in the Sydney community.

We’re also told U.S. 119 is closed at Belfry Middle School due to high water. Big Creek Road near the fire station and KY 319 at Toler are also shut down for the same reason.

WYMT viewer Bill Childers also sent in a photo of water covering Stone Coal Road.

Viewer Bill Childers sent in this picture of water over Stone Coal Road in Pike County.
Viewer Bill Childers sent in this picture of water over Stone Coal Road in Pike County.(Bill Childers)

If you have any pictures, videos or reports to submit to us, you can do so by emailing them to news@wymt.com.

