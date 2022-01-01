Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Two people caught on camera stealing foster child’s medical equipment

VIdeo shows two people moments after stealing foster boy's medical equipment
VIdeo shows two people moments after stealing foster boy's medical equipment(WAVE3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A foster child has his ventilator and medical equipment stolen in the Shelby Park neighborhood near South Preston and Camp Streets on Wednesday.

Video captures the moments after two people are believed to have broken into Devon Wade’s car. Wade is the foster mother to a 20-month old with respiratory related complications.

”It was just part of their day to take these items from this child,” Wade said.

She described the people in the video as they slowly wander off with her foster son’s medical equipment; ventilator, medicine and diaper bag.

Wade said her neighbor spotted two women: one on a bike and one on foot, walking up to Wade’s car, prying it open and taking everything in the front seat.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., just minutes before Wade brought her foster son to a hospital in Lexington.

“I hope in my heart, if they knew, what they took from him, that they wouldn’t have done that,” Wade said. “But, it’s just disappointing, just to take from him. He’s been through so much.”

On Friday, Wade and her foster son had spent the last three days of the year at a Lexington Hospital.

Wade said she wants the public to keep an eye out, and can recognize the people in this video, or even the equipment. She says the ventilator and equipment that goes with it costs more than $8,000 to replace.

”Where our heart lied was to be medically complex foster parents,” Wade said. “It’s incredibly challenging. Children need this and families need this as well.”

Wade has filed a police report. To submit any tips, call 574-LMPD (5673) or report it through LMPD’s online portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death
53-year-old Correctional Officer Irvin D. Ware
Corrections officer accused of sodomy
Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively Police said the man was struck in the roadway around 7:30...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Shively identified by coroner
EMTs said when they saw Ta’neasha Chappell at Jackson County Jail, they knew something was...
Doctors were ‘concerned’ Ta’Neasha Chappell ingested toxic chemicals in Indiana jail

Latest News

WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, December 31, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, December 31, 2021
The owner of Six Forks said COVID has shaped his business by helping him to be more adaptable...
Louisville business adapts to changing CDC quarantine guidance
The owner of Six Forks said COVID has shaped his business by helping him to be more adaptable...
Louisville business adapts to changing CDC quarantine guidance
Hospital staff fight fire to avoid explosion
Hospital staff fight flames to avoid explosion near Colorado hospital during historic grassfire