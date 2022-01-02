Support Local Businesses
Another likely tornado touches down in Taylor County weeks after deadly storm

Severe weather caught in a picture by a viewer in Taylor County,
Severe weather caught in a picture by a viewer in Taylor County,(Joel Hardesty)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds ripped through the Taylor County Saturday, leaving yet another path of destruction.

Neighbors didn’t take this one lightly. One neighbor recalled the eerie scene before the storm passed.

“There was no rain. There was no sound,” said Andy Warren. ”Within seconds it hits. Within seconds it’s over.”

Other neighbors recalled similar moments, saying there was little time to react.

”It all happened so fast,” said Jane Horn. “I saw metal flying through the air. I headed to the basement, but by the time I got to the basement door, it was over.”

Jane Horn has lived in her house in Taylor County for nearly 50 years. Her family’s been in the county since the 1800s.

She’s never seen anything like this, especially two times so close together.

Others said they saw the same things she did.

”I could see stuff going across the front yard,” said Tim Davis. “It probably didn’t last but 15-20 seconds.”

Andy Warren is cleaning up now after his barn was chewed up and spit back out, piece by piece.

Thankfully though, like everyone else in his neighborhood, he said his family is okay.

“I’m beyond blessed to say that our garage is gone, but our house is still standing with minimum damage,” said Warren.

Many said they’re glad they haven’t heard of any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

