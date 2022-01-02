Baptist Health Floyd welcomes first baby of the new year

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Breanna Thrasher gave birth to a baby girl on New Year’s Day, making little Luella Thrasher the first baby Baptist Health Floyd delivered in the new year.

Breanna and her husband James Thrasher welcomed their daughter to world around 6:51 p.m.

Luella is the couple’s second child, and weighed in at eight pounds, nine ounces.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.