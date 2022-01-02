Support Local Businesses
Baptist Health Floyd welcomes first baby of the new year

Luella Thrasher was born on New Years Day, weighing eight pounds, nine ounces.
Luella Thrasher was born on New Years Day, weighing eight pounds, nine ounces.(Baptist Health Floyd)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Breanna Thrasher gave birth to a baby girl on New Year’s Day, making little Luella Thrasher the first baby Baptist Health Floyd delivered in the new year.

Breanna and her husband James Thrasher welcomed their daughter to world around 6:51 p.m.

Luella is the couple’s second child, and weighed in at eight pounds, nine ounces.

