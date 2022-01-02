Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers received a call around 2:15 p.m. about a pedestrian hit by a car on West market Street near 30th Street.

Following a preliminary investigation, officials said the man was riding his bicycle east bound on Market Street when a passenger vehicle hit him from behind. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Mitchell said.

Both the driver and vehicle fled the scene.

Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.