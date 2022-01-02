Support Local Businesses
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop, near Smyrna Elementary, on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt and Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified 35-year-old Thaddaeus Hudson as the man who was shot and killed in the Highview neighborhood on New Year’s day, making it the first homicide of 2022.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop, near Smyrna Elementary, on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found Hudson who had been shot inside of his vehicle, according to LMPD.

Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all parties are believed to be accounted for.

The death comes after a record breaking year of homicides in the city of Louisville, with 188 reported at the end of 2021.

