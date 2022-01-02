FORECAST: Falling temperatures, light snow showers today

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER RETURNS: Rain switches to snow as temperatures fall into the 30s; minor accumulations south

MONDAY COMMUTE: Slick spots possible across parts of Kentucky

SNOW: Additional chances on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers and drizzle move through the region this morning into the afternoon. As temperatures drop into the 30s this afternoon, the rain will switch to flurries and snow. The best potential for accumulations is south of Louisville.

Snow showers move east this evening, however, some flurries may linger behind. Clearing skies tonight, along with a strong northerly wind, will allow temperatures to drop to the 20s. Some of our typical cold spots may fall into the teens.

It will be sunny and cold on Monday, with highs struggling to reach the upper 30s. Monday night will be another cold one with lows in the 20s.

Southerly winds push highs to near 50° on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mainly dry cold front pushes through Wednesday, helping to drive temperatures down before another system brings the potential for snow on Thursday. Very frigid air takes over to end the week; lows in the teens and single digits are possible Friday and Saturday mornings.

