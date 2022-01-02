Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Falling temperatures, light snow showers today

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER RETURNS: Rain switches to snow as temperatures fall into the 30s; minor accumulations south
  • MONDAY COMMUTE: Slick spots possible across parts of Kentucky
  • SNOW: Additional chances on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers and drizzle move through the region this morning into the afternoon. As temperatures drop into the 30s this afternoon, the rain will switch to flurries and snow. The best potential for accumulations is south of Louisville.

Snow showers move east this evening, however, some flurries may linger behind. Clearing skies tonight, along with a strong northerly wind, will allow temperatures to drop to the 20s. Some of our typical cold spots may fall into the teens.

It will be sunny and cold on Monday, with highs struggling to reach the upper 30s. Monday night will be another cold one with lows in the 20s.

Southerly winds push highs to near 50° on Tuesday and Wednesday. A mainly dry cold front pushes through Wednesday, helping to drive temperatures down before another system brings the potential for snow on Thursday. Very frigid air takes over to end the week; lows in the teens and single digits are possible Friday and Saturday mornings.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, January 2, 2022

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather in Ky.
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
LMPD: Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Highview
The city of Louisville has faced its deadliest year yet with a record number of homicides in...
Louisville ends 2021 with record year of homicides
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W....
3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators...
Health experts urge public to wear better masks

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Morning, January 2, 2022
Severe weather caught in a picture by a viewer in Taylor County,
Another likely tornado touches down in Taylor County weeks after deadly storm
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather in Ky.
Multiple people have been rescued after roadways flooded in Central Kentucky early Saturday...
Multiple water rescues in Green County, Ky. after flash flooding