FORECAST: South Kentucky snow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light snow south of Louisville tonight

Temperatures keep dropping

Snow expected Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers stay south of Louisville but you may see a few flurries tonight. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures drop to the 20s.

It will look better than it feels on Monday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees with many areas only topping out in the 30s.

Monday night will be another cold one with lows in the 20s. Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny skies are expected.

Highs top out near 50° on Tuesday with the help of gusty southerly winds.

Clouds build back in on Wednesday setting us up for our next round of wintery weather.

Snow showers likely on Thursday with light accumulations possible.

