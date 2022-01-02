Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his...
Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday evening.

The cause of death was not announced.

Leakey, the son of globally known anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership roles including director of the National Museums of Kenya and what became the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenyatta’s statement said.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the news of the death of our founder,” the conservation group WildlifeDirect said.

The group’s CEO, Paula Kahumbu, said Leakey had “a natural sense of leadership, old-fashioned but straightforward. His memory was super sharp and his ability to hold many ideas in the air at once to find common threads was phenomenal. He will be dearly missed.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather in Ky.
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
LMPD: Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Highview
The city of Louisville has faced its deadliest year yet with a record number of homicides in...
Louisville ends 2021 with record year of homicides
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W....
3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators...
Health experts urge public to wear better masks

Latest News

Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic