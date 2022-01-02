LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Director of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Steve Durham confirmed an inmate who attempted suicide while in custody on Thursday has died.

Durham said an LMDC officer found 41-year-old Gary Wetherill around 3:00 p.m., after he tried to take his life by hanging.

“Officers immediately called for assistance and began lifesaving measures. Corrections medical staff and emergency medical personnel responded. The inmate was transported to UofL hospital by EMS,” Metro Corrections Major Darrell Goodlett said.

On Jan. 1, UofL Hospital staff notified Metro Corrections and confirmed that the inmate was taken off life support and died.

“Gary Wetherill had been booked into Metro Corrections on Dec. 27, 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender and for rape first degree of a child less than 12-years-old,” Durham said.

“Director Dwayne Clark opened a Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit investigation and asked the Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit to investigate, which is a standard practice,” Goodlett said.

Wetherill’s death comes after four LMDC inmates who died while in custody over this past year.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.