LMDC inmate dies three days after suicide attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Director of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Steve Durham confirmed an inmate who attempted suicide while in custody on Thursday has died.

Durham said an LMDC officer found 41-year-old Gary Wetherill around 3:00 p.m., after he tried to take his life by hanging. Officers and medical staff performed life saving actions before emergency responders arrived. EMS continued life saving measures and took Wetherill to the University of Louisville hospital in critical condition.

“Today, UofL Hospital staff notified Metro Corrections that the inmate was taken off life support and died,” Metro Corrections Major Darrell Goodlett said.

Wetherill was booked into Metro Corrections on Dec. 27, 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender and for first degree rape of a child less than 12-years-old.

“Director Dwayne Clark opened a Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit investigation and asked the Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit to investigate, which is a standard practice,” Goodlett said.

Wetherill’s death comes after four LMDC inmates who died while in custody over this past year.

