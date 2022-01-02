Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMDC inmate dies three days after suicide attempt

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Director of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Steve Durham confirmed an inmate who attempted suicide while in custody on Thursday has died.

Durham said an LMDC officer found 41-year-old Gary Wetherill around 3:00 p.m., after he tried to take his life by hanging. Officers and medical staff performed life saving actions before emergency responders arrived. EMS continued life saving measures and took Wetherill to the University of Louisville hospital in critical condition.

“Today, UofL Hospital staff notified Metro Corrections that the inmate was taken off life support and died,” Metro Corrections Major Darrell Goodlett said.

Wetherill was booked into Metro Corrections on Dec. 27, 2021 for failure to register as a sex offender and for first degree rape of a child less than 12-years-old.

“Director Dwayne Clark opened a Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit investigation and asked the Louisville Metro Police Department Public Integrity Unit to investigate, which is a standard practice,” Goodlett said.

Wetherill’s death comes after four LMDC inmates who died while in custody over this past year.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather in Ky.
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
LMPD: Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Highview
The city of Louisville has faced its deadliest year yet with a record number of homicides in...
Louisville ends 2021 with record year of homicides
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W....
3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators...
Health experts urge public to wear better masks

Latest News

Recovery in Mayfield will take years according to officials but the town is working to speed...
Tornado relief becomes a priority for Kentucky legislators in 2022
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
Another likely tornado touches down in Taylor County weeks after deadly storm
Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor from UofL Health said getting help early is the key to success.
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant
Before the count down, local leading doctors urge everyone to make sure their COVID test...
Bars and venues prepare for another New Year celebration amid COVID