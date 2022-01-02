Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD: Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Highview

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop, near Smyrna Elementary, on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating the city’s first homicide in 2022 after a person was shot and killed in the Highview neighborhood on Saturday night.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop, near Smyrna Elementary, on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found one man who had been shot inside of his vehicle, according to LMPD.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all parties are believed to be accounted for. Investigation is ongoing.

The death comes after a record breaking year of homicides in the city of Louisville, with 188 reported at the end of 2021.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP said on July 16, Ta'neasha Chappell was taken from the jail to Schneck Medical Center and...
Ta’Neasha Chappell’s family reacts to newly released video of her in pain before her death
Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators...
Health experts urge public to wear better masks
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
New surveillance video from Jackson County Jail shows hours before Ta’Neasha Chappell’s death
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather in Ky.
Generic image of rain.
FORECAST: Severe storms are over, flooding concerns now

Latest News

Over at UofL Hospital Center for Women and Infants, the first newborn of 2022, Sophie, was born...
Louisville hospitals celebrate first newborns of 2022
The city of Louisville has faced its deadliest year yet with a record number of homicides in...
Louisville ends 2021 with record year of homicides
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man sent to hospital after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood
LMPD says the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dumesnil Street in the Parkland...
LMPD: Two injured in shooting in Parkland neighborhood