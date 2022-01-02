LMPD: Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Highview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating the city’s first homicide in 2022 after a person was shot and killed in the Highview neighborhood on Saturday night.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and Outer Loop, near Smyrna Elementary, on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found one man who had been shot inside of his vehicle, according to LMPD.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all parties are believed to be accounted for. Investigation is ongoing.

The death comes after a record breaking year of homicides in the city of Louisville, with 188 reported at the end of 2021.

