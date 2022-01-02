Maryville College alum stops mass shooting suspect, applauded for heroic efforts

DENVER, Co. (WVLT) - One of Maryville College’s alum is being hailed for her heroic efforts after stopping a mass shooting suspect in Colorado, where she serves as a police agent.

On Monday, Dec. 27, Lakewood and Denver communities were devastated after a gunman opened fire and killed five people while injuring others, including officers, according to a Facebook post by the Lakewood Police Department.

After traveling and shooting and killing a 38-year-old man at a tattoo shop and a 28-year-old woman at the Hyatt House, the 47-year-old male suspect exchanged gunfire with police from both agencies.

From there, the shooter allegedly headed to another area where he met Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris, who is also a Maryville College alum.

Agent Ferris ordered the reported shooter to drop his weapon as he approached her. However, police officials said that the suspect ignored her commands and shot her in the abdomen.

While injured, Agent Ferris was able to shoot back, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Lakewood Police Department said that without the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement personnel, the tragedy could have been much worse.

All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation. The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process. Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured.

Agent Ferris remains in hospital with her family by her side, according to police officials.

Maryville College also sent its thoughts and prayers to the alum and hero.

Maryville College sends thoughts and prayers to Ashley Ferris ’15, as she recovers from a gunshot wound sustained while in the line duty on Dec. 27. Despite being wounded, Ashley was the officer who ended a mass shooting in Denver that tragically killed five people. We could not be more proud of Ashley and her heroic service.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.