Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Maryville College alum stops mass shooting suspect, applauded for heroic efforts

Agent Ferris is recovering from one gun shot wound in a hospital with her family.
Lakewood Police Agent and Maryville College alum Ashley Ferris
Lakewood Police Agent and Maryville College alum Ashley Ferris(Lakewood Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Co. (WVLT) - One of Maryville College’s alum is being hailed for her heroic efforts after stopping a mass shooting suspect in Colorado, where she serves as a police agent.

On Monday, Dec. 27, Lakewood and Denver communities were devastated after a gunman opened fire and killed five people while injuring others, including officers, according to a Facebook post by the Lakewood Police Department.

After traveling and shooting and killing a 38-year-old man at a tattoo shop and a 28-year-old woman at the Hyatt House, the 47-year-old male suspect exchanged gunfire with police from both agencies.

From there, the shooter allegedly headed to another area where he met Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris, who is also a Maryville College alum.

Agent Ferris ordered the reported shooter to drop his weapon as he approached her. However, police officials said that the suspect ignored her commands and shot her in the abdomen.

While injured, Agent Ferris was able to shoot back, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Lakewood Police Department said that without the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement personnel, the tragedy could have been much worse.

Agent Ferris remains in hospital with her family by her side, according to police officials.

Maryville College also sent its thoughts and prayers to the alum and hero.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather in Ky.
Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
LMPD: Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Highview
The city of Louisville has faced its deadliest year yet with a record number of homicides in...
Louisville ends 2021 with record year of homicides
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W....
3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
Aegle, a US-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment, is producing N95 respirators...
Health experts urge public to wear better masks

Latest News

LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt
Recovery in Mayfield will take years according to officials but the town is working to speed...
Tornado relief becomes a priority for Kentucky legislators in 2022
Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
Another likely tornado touches down in Taylor County weeks after deadly storm