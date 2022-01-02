National Weather Service: 10 tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After sending multiple storm survey crews to evaluate storm damage across southern and central Kentucky, the National Weather Service has confirmed ten tornadoes so far from storms on New Year’s Day.

The latest update comes in as the National Weather Service Louisville reports eight tornadoes in their survey area. An additional tornado surveyed in Hopkinsville was confirmed from NWS Paducah and one confirmed in Estill County from NWS Jackson, Ky.

Preliminary reports from each confirmed tornado are listed below:

Christian Co (Hopkinsville)

EF2 rating

115 MPH winds

1.1 mile length

125 yard width

Todd/Logan County Border

EF0 rating

85 MPH winds

Logan County (south of Russellville)

EF1 rating

110 MPH winds

5.6 mile length

50 yard width

Warren Co (Bowling Green)

EF0 rating

85 MPH winds

0.4 mile length

75 yard width

Barren Co

EF1 rating

95 MPH winds

10.6 mile length

150 yard width

Hart Co (Priceville)

EF0 rating

80 MPH winds

0.4 mile length

50 yard width

Taylor Co (north of Campbellsville)

EF1 rating

110 MPH winds

6.25 mile length

350 yard width

Marion Co (Lebanon)

EF1 rating

100 MPH winds

0.25 mile length

50 yard width

Madison Co (Union City)

EF1 rating

110 MPH winds

1.7 mile length

125 yard width

Estill Co

EF1 rating

95 MPH winds

1.1 mile length

140 yard width

It is confirmed there were two separate tornadoes in Logan county. An EF-0 that was an extension of the Todd county tornado, and an EF-1. Our totals are now 5 EF-1's and 3 EF-0's from the New Year's event. #lmkwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/ANZWov6ZMm — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 4, 2022

Over the weekend, the storm cell produced heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornados, hail and strong straight-line winds, according to the press release. As a result, flash flooding, loss of power, and property damage was evident.

At this time, no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed as a result of the storms. The NWS continues conducting tornado surveys in several counties including Warren, Barren, Hart, and others.

According to a press release, at least 31 counties were impacted by the weather event over the weekend.

As winter weather approaches, Beshear urged Kentuckians to monitor as snow and freezing temperatures are predicted in several areas.

“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight,” Beshear said. “Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions.”

The Governor is expected to travel to Hopkinsville on Monday to further assess damage and check in on recovery efforts in Graves and Hopkins counties following the Dc. 10 tornadoes.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated with personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

