National Weather Service: 10 tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms

Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds ripped through the Taylor County Saturday, leaving yet another path of destruction.
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After sending multiple storm survey crews to evaluate storm damage across southern and central Kentucky, the National Weather Service has confirmed ten tornadoes so far from storms on New Year’s Day.

The latest update comes in as the National Weather Service Louisville reports eight tornadoes in their survey area. An additional tornado surveyed in Hopkinsville was confirmed from NWS Paducah and one confirmed in Estill County from NWS Jackson, Ky.

Preliminary reports from each confirmed tornado are listed below:

Christian Co (Hopkinsville)

  • EF2 rating
  • 115 MPH winds
  • 1.1 mile length
  • 125 yard width

Todd/Logan County Border

  • EF0 rating
  • 85 MPH winds

Logan County (south of Russellville)

  • EF1 rating
  • 110 MPH winds
  • 5.6 mile length
  • 50 yard width

Warren Co (Bowling Green)

  • EF0 rating
  • 85 MPH winds
  • 0.4 mile length
  • 75 yard width

Barren Co

  • EF1 rating
  • 95 MPH winds
  • 10.6 mile length
  • 150 yard width

Hart Co (Priceville)

  • EF0 rating
  • 80 MPH winds
  • 0.4 mile length
  • 50 yard width

Taylor Co (north of Campbellsville)

  • EF1 rating
  • 110 MPH winds
  • 6.25 mile length
  • 350 yard width

Marion Co (Lebanon)

  • EF1 rating
  • 100 MPH winds
  • 0.25 mile length
  • 50 yard width

Madison Co (Union City)

  • EF1 rating
  • 110 MPH winds
  • 1.7 mile length
  • 125 yard width

Estill Co

  • EF1 rating
  • 95 MPH winds
  • 1.1 mile length
  • 140 yard width

Over the weekend, the storm cell produced heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornados, hail and strong straight-line winds, according to the press release. As a result, flash flooding, loss of power, and property damage was evident.

At this time, no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed as a result of the storms. The NWS continues conducting tornado surveys in several counties including Warren, Barren, Hart, and others.

According to a press release, at least 31 counties were impacted by the weather event over the weekend.

As winter weather approaches, Beshear urged Kentuckians to monitor as snow and freezing temperatures are predicted in several areas.

“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight,” Beshear said. “Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions.”

The Governor is expected to travel to Hopkinsville on Monday to further assess damage and check in on recovery efforts in Graves and Hopkins counties following the Dc. 10 tornadoes.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated with personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

