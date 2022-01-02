Support Local Businesses
National Weather Service confirms four tornados

Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds ripped through the Taylor County Saturday, leaving yet another path of destruction.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service sent multiple Storm Survey Crews out to evaluate storm damage across southern and central Kentucky.

The survey crews have confirmed four tornadoes so far as of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. NSW Louisville released the updates on Twitter.

Over the weekend, the storm cell produced heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornados, hail and strong straight-line winds, according to the press release. As a result, flash flooding, loss of power, and property damage was evident.

At this time, no fatalities or injuries have been confirmed as a result of the storms. The NWS continues conducting tornado surveys in several counties including Warren, Barren, Hart, and others.

According to the press release, at least 31 counties were impacted by the weather event over the weekend.

As winter weather approaches, Beshear urged Kentuckians to monitor as snow and freezing temperatures are predicted in several areas.

“We are urging Kentuckians in impacted areas to please stay off the roads as much as possible tonight,” Beshear said. “Cold temperatures and the possibility of snowfall, combined with wet roads and standing water, are expected to create even more hazardous road conditions.”

The Governor is expected to travel to Hopkinsville on Monday to further assess damage and check in on recovery efforts in Graves and Hopkins counties following the Dc. 10 tornadoes.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated with personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department for Public Health.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

