NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Louisville surveyed damage Sunday morning following severe New Year’s Day storms.
Officials confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green near the area of Cave Mill Road. Damage along Cave Mill Rd was from BOTH straight-line winds and a tornado.
The tornado was rated EF-0 (winds to 85 mph) with straight-line winds to 75 mph.
NWS will continue to survey damage Sunday in Barren County and Logan County on Monday.
