NWS confirms a tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green on New Year’s Day

Ashton Apartments received significant damage after the severe storm on New Year's Day.
(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Weather Service in Louisville surveyed damage Sunday morning following severe New Year’s Day storms.

RELATED: Thornton Furniture store suffers from storm damage on New Years Day

Officials confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit the south side of Bowling Green near the area of Cave Mill Road. Damage along Cave Mill Rd was from BOTH straight-line winds and a tornado.

The tornado was rated EF-0 (winds to 85 mph) with straight-line winds to 75 mph.

NWS will continue to survey damage Sunday in Barren County and Logan County on Monday.

RELATED: Barren County received storm damage in agricultural areas - Hiseville, Ky

