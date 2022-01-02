Tornado relief becomes a priority for Kentucky legislators in 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky General assembly kicks off the 2022 legislative session on Jan. 4.

Typically on even numbered years, lawmakers center their focus on the state budget right away.

“Much of the session will be dominated by the budget,” House Speaker David Osborne told LEX 18 News.

This year, lawmakers are also focused on bringing disaster aid to areas that were affected by the devastating tornados. The damage from the storms is so severe, recovery is going to be a long term effort.

“We’ve had considerable conversation with the governor and the governor’s office about things that will be needed to deal with the disaster in Western Kentucky,” Osborne said. “We certainly want to be as timely as we possibly can in giving every aid in giving every consideration to what the people of Western Kentucky need.”

While issues like the state budget and new district maps remain a priority, the focus is set on helping those affected by the storms.

