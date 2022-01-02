Support Local Businesses
Tornado relief becomes a priority for Kentucky legislators in 2022

Recovery in Mayfield will take years according to officials but the town is working to speed the process, and some locals are making sure they are a part of it.(Noelle Williams)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky General assembly kicks off the 2022 legislative session on Jan. 4.

Typically on even numbered years, lawmakers center their focus on the state budget right away.

“Much of the session will be dominated by the budget,” House Speaker David Osborne told LEX 18 News.

This year, lawmakers are also focused on bringing disaster aid to areas that were affected by the devastating tornados. The damage from the storms is so severe, recovery is going to be a long term effort.

“We’ve had considerable conversation with the governor and the governor’s office about things that will be needed to deal with the disaster in Western Kentucky,” Osborne said. “We certainly want to be as timely as we possibly can in giving every aid in giving every consideration to what the people of Western Kentucky need.”

While issues like the state budget and new district maps remain a priority, the focus is set on helping those affected by the storms.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

