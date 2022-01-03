Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Baptist Health Hardin expands COVID testing hours

Lines formed at a drive-thru testing location as potential holiday exposures drive a...
Lines formed at a drive-thru testing location as potential holiday exposures drive a post-Christmas rush for COVID testing.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Hardin’s two testing locations are now offering expanded hours starting on Monday.

Baptist Health Hardin’s testing location at Towne Mall on 1704 North Dixie Hwy, created in partnership with the Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, will offer testing Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary, but Baptist Health Hardin recommends pre-registration on Bluewater’s website to reduce wait times.

Baptist Health Hardin’s second location at 108 Financial Drive are now open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Physicians can schedule patients who are symptomatic or recieve a doctor’s order to test at the Financial Drive location, Baptist Health Hardin said. Drive-thru testing will also be available at the location without an appointment.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service: seven tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant

Latest News

The victim told police in a statement that the suspect shot through the car door.
Person shot during possible road rage incident
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision
LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt
VIdeo shows two people moments after stealing foster boy's medical equipment
Two people caught on camera stealing foster child’s medical equipment