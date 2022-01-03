Baptist Health Hardin expands COVID testing hours

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Hardin’s two testing locations are now offering expanded hours starting on Monday.

Baptist Health Hardin’s testing location at Towne Mall on 1704 North Dixie Hwy, created in partnership with the Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory and the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, will offer testing Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary, but Baptist Health Hardin recommends pre-registration on Bluewater’s website to reduce wait times.

Baptist Health Hardin’s second location at 108 Financial Drive are now open Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Physicians can schedule patients who are symptomatic or recieve a doctor’s order to test at the Financial Drive location, Baptist Health Hardin said. Drive-thru testing will also be available at the location without an appointment.

