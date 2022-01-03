Support Local Businesses
Beshear requesting federal government to extend tornado recovery cost

Governor Andy Beshear made several stops to visit tornado victims across western Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear made several stops to visit tornado victims across western Kentucky.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAVES CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Western Kentucky Monday to check in on recovery efforts from the December 10 tornado damage.

He then gave a quick update afterward.

Governor Beshear says he is putting in a request to the federal government to extend their 100% payment of debris removal and temporary housing.

That was only supposed to last for the first 30 days of recovery. That’s set to stop on January 10.

Beshear said he’ll be asking the federal government for an additional 60 days to cover 100% of costs.

Governor Beshear says they are working to get people who are staying in temporary housing into semi-permanent housing, which includes RVs and campers. He said this will give them a place to stay for months to come while the rebuilding continues.

The governor says they are working on a state level to speed that process up and they hope to have more information about semi-permanent housing by later Monday afternoon.

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield joined the governor to give a quick update on Hopkins County.

Whitfield says they’ve moved about 52,000 cubic yards of debris from affected areas, which he says is just a “drop in the bucket.” However, he said they will continue to move forward to get back where they were.

At the end of the briefing, Beshear said he was thankful they are no longer in the search and rescue phase, saying they believe everyone has been accounted for.

He said they still have some people recovering in hospitals, but he’s hopeful they won’t lose another person to this.

Governor Beshear says now is the time to begin rebuilding lives.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

