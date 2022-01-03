Brad Estes stepping down as president of LouCity FC, Racing Louisville FC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The president of Soccer Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC, is stepping down.

Brad Estes announced Monday that he will be leaving soccer altogether and is instead taking on a local business opportunity. His tenure as club president began in 2016.

“We thank Brad for his efforts these last five years and know that we wouldn’t be where we are today without his diligence and leadership,” John Neace, Soccer Holdings’ chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We wish him well and know that he will continue to do great things in his career. As we all know, you don’t replace a Brad. He will always be a part of the purple family.”

Racing Louisville FC was formed during Estes’ tenure, as was a youth soccer academy, and Lynn Family Stadium and the Lynn Family Sports Vision and Training Center were built.

In Estes’ absence, James O’Connor will serve as Soccer Holdings’ interim president. From 2015 to 2018, O’Connor was LouCity FC’s first head coach; he returned to the club in 2020 as executive vice president.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Brad over the years,” O’Connor said in a statement. “He has brought so much to the organization and has played a huge part in our success with tireless work over the last few years. We wish Brad, his wife, Emily, and the rest of his family every success in the future. We are all better for having Brad work with us, and he will be missed. However, we are all determined to continue moving our organization forward to achieve even more success in 2022.”

