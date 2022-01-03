Clark County restricts rapid tests to certain age groups due to limited availability

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - COVID-19 rapid tests will only be available to certain age groups in Clark County residents due to limited supply.

The Clark County Health Department posted an update through social media on Monday afternoon, saying rapid antigen tests will only be available for people ages 18 or younger or symptomatic individuals 50 or older starting Jan. 4.

The notice was given as demand for COVID rapid testing is outweighing supply in many locations.

“Rapid supplies have been dwindling across the state and the country,” the health department commented. “Many counties in Indiana have already run out and none of our orders are being filled by the State/Feds.”

Indiana Department of Health posted that certain locations within the state will be limiting supply of rapid tests, but that PCR tests would remain available for everyone, regardless of age or symptoms.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.