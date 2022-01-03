Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

COVID testing ramps up ahead of return to school in Jefferson County

JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.
JCPS COVID testing sites were busy Sunday, two days before students are set to return to class.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long lines: that was the story for JCPS teachers and students getting tested for COVID-19 in preparation to head back to the classroom after the holiday break.

JCPS is set to return to class on Tuesday. Right now, students can to return to the classroom even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, but they have to test negative for the virus.

Cassie Worley’s three children were tested on Sunday. She said she waited about and hour and a half.

Her older children, who are 10 and seven years old are JCPS students, but the youngest was actually the one exposed to COVID-19 at daycare.

”We’re on the fifth day from that,” Worley said. “And we just wanted to make sure we’re all in the clear.”

Being able to go back to school was a top priority for people getting tested Sunday, but there are other priorities too.

”We have an extended family of grandparents and aunts and uncles,” said parent Brooke Rohrs, “and we want to keep everybody safe and everybody healthy.”

Rohrs’s five-year-old son Brennan wasn’t feeling good, and with the spike in COVID cases, she’s not taking any chances and making sure they’re not making problems worse.

A teacher herself, she hopes others will do the same before sending their kids back to school.

”I just hope everybody takes that precaution so that we’re not spreading it around schools,” Rohrs said.

If you do get tested at a JCPS location, these parents have some advice.

”Just come prepared with something to do in the car and make the best of it,” Cassie Worley said. “It’s really moved not that slow. It’s been pretty quick.”

A list of JCPS testing sites can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service confirms four tornados
LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant

Latest News

The victim told police in a statement that the suspect shot through the car door.
Person shot during possible road rage incident
Teen wounded in Park DuValle shooting
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision
LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt