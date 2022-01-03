COVID testing ramps up ahead of return to school in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long lines: that was the story for JCPS teachers and students getting tested for COVID-19 in preparation to head back to the classroom after the holiday break.

JCPS is set to return to class on Tuesday. Right now, students can to return to the classroom even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, but they have to test negative for the virus.

Cassie Worley’s three children were tested on Sunday. She said she waited about and hour and a half.

Her older children, who are 10 and seven years old are JCPS students, but the youngest was actually the one exposed to COVID-19 at daycare.

”We’re on the fifth day from that,” Worley said. “And we just wanted to make sure we’re all in the clear.”

Being able to go back to school was a top priority for people getting tested Sunday, but there are other priorities too.

”We have an extended family of grandparents and aunts and uncles,” said parent Brooke Rohrs, “and we want to keep everybody safe and everybody healthy.”

Rohrs’s five-year-old son Brennan wasn’t feeling good, and with the spike in COVID cases, she’s not taking any chances and making sure they’re not making problems worse.

A teacher herself, she hopes others will do the same before sending their kids back to school.

”I just hope everybody takes that precaution so that we’re not spreading it around schools,” Rohrs said.

If you do get tested at a JCPS location, these parents have some advice.

”Just come prepared with something to do in the car and make the best of it,” Cassie Worley said. “It’s really moved not that slow. It’s been pretty quick.”

A list of JCPS testing sites can be found here.

