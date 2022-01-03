FORECAST: Cold to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS MORNING: Wind chills in the teens and low 20s

SNOW: Watching mid-week snow chances

COLD: Lows in the single digits and teens to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bundle up! Wind chills are in the teens and low 20s this morning. Quite a bit of sunshine is in today’s forecast. Despite the sun, it will still be a cold day. Highs top out in the 30s this afternoon.

Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the 20s beneath mostly clear skies.

Mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow. Highs top out near 50° on Tuesday with the help of southerly winds. Clouds increase Tuesday night, helping to limit lows to the 30s. It will be windy tomorrow night with gusts near 25 MPH.

Wednesday looks cloudy as a dry cold front passes by. Another system rolls into the region on Thursday bringing the potential for snow. This will be followed by some of the coldest air of the season, so far, on Friday.

