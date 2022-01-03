FORECAST: Quiet weather to start the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS MORNING: Wind chills in the teens and low 20s

SNOW: Watching mid-week snow chances

COLD: Lows in the single digits and teens to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite today’s sunshine, it will still be a cold day. Highs top out in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the 20s beneath mostly clear skies.

Blue skies and sunshine remain in the forecast on Tuesday. Gusty southerly winds push highs into the mid to upper 40s. Wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible tomorrow. Clouds increase Tuesday night, helping to limit lows to the 30s. It will be windy tomorrow night with gusts near 25 MPH.

Wednesday looks cloudy as a dry cold front passes by. Another system rolls into the region on Thursday bringing the potential for snow. This will be followed by some of the coldest air of the season, so far, on Friday.

