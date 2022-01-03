IU Women Beat Maryland for First Time

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - For the first time in 12 meetings the eight ranked Indiana women’s basketball team beat #6 Maryland, 70-63 in overtime.

Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes both had double-doubles to lead the way. Gulbe finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Holmes scored 15 points and pulled down 13 boards. Fourth quarter felt like IU was going to run away with it. Grace Berger with the assist to Holmes to put the Hoosiers up 60-51. But the Terps battle all the way back., Ashley Owusu’s layup ties the game at 61 and sends it to overtime.

In the overtime, Holmes goes baseline for the layup to give Indiana the lead for good. IU outscored Maryland 9-2 in overtime.

