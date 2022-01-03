Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

IU Women Beat Maryland for First Time

Hoosiers celebrate win over Maryland
Hoosiers celebrate win over Maryland(Associated Press)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, In. (WAVE) - For the first time in 12 meetings the eight ranked Indiana women’s basketball team beat #6 Maryland, 70-63 in overtime.

Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes both had double-doubles to lead the way. Gulbe finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Holmes scored 15 points and pulled down 13 boards. Fourth quarter felt like IU was going to run away with it. Grace Berger with the assist to Holmes to put the Hoosiers up 60-51. But the Terps battle all the way back., Ashley Owusu’s layup ties the game at 61 and sends it to overtime.

In the overtime, Holmes goes baseline for the layup to give Indiana the lead for good. IU outscored Maryland 9-2 in overtime.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service confirms four tornados
LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant

Latest News

Indiana loses sixth straight road game
Hoosiers Fall At Penn State
Malik Williams scores 20 points and pulls down 10 rebounds in win at Georgia Tech
Malik Williams Leads Cardinal Victory at Georgia Tech
Emily Engstler's layup gives Cards a three point win.
Engstler Layup Helps Cards Avoid Upset
Chris Rodriguez scores two TD's in bowl win
Kentucky Wins a Wild VRBO Citrus Bowl for Fourth Straight Bowl Win