JCPS expands Monday COVID-19 testing hours at five district schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Jefferson County Public School students prepare to return to the classroom, the district expanded the hours of COVID-19 testing at five schools across the city on Monday.

The Academy at Shawnee, Ballard High School, Valley High School, Southern High School and Marion C. Moore High School conducted testing from 12:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, in an effort to allow more students, parents and faculty to be tested for the virus before school restarts Tuesday.

“We have families with a lot of anxiety,” JCPS Manager of District Health Eva Stone said. “People are high risk, there’s lots of concern about the virus. You can’t predict who’s going to get very ill with this. So all these measures work together to prevent the spread of COVID and testing is integral to that.”

The line to be tested at Ballard High School snaked around the building and spilled out onto the road.

Dozens of parents pulled into the parking lot to get tested.

”I got an email this morning about it, and I woke him up and said, ‘well hey, let’s go ahead and get it done before school starts back tomorrow,’” Tanya Fowler said. ”It’s scary and my son had a heart transplant, so we tried to be extra cautious on our end because of him and pretty much stay away from a lot of people anyway.”

The line was not nearly as long at the Academy at Shawnee, but the reason for being there was equally as important for parents.

“They got it here for everybody to come to get tested,” Pearlette Issac said. “So, there’s no reason for nobody to send nobody’s kids to school untested. So, I don’t have no problems.”

Stone said the decision to expand testing at certain locations stemmed from a combination of the recent holiday break and the transmissibility of the omicron variant.

Governor Andy Beshear told reporters Monday the state’s positivity rate was 20.72%, marking the highest it’s been during the pandemic.

The district’s other regional sites kept their normal hours Monday.

To see a list of the regional testing sites, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.