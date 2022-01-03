Support Local Businesses
Ky. lawmakers gearing up for 2022 legislative session

Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new General Assembly.
Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new General Assembly.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new General Assembly.

Drawing new legislative district boundaries, the budget, and COVID related issues are expected to highlight the agenda for the next several months.

Both chambers are expected to gavel in at noon Tuesday and hundreds of pieces of legislation will be discussed between then and around the middle of April, but first on deck is redistricting.

Lawmakers are required to vote on new district boundaries after every census and that will be the number one priority starting Tuesday. We could see a final bill voted on by this weekend.

Last week House Republicans unveiled their map that show four incumbents—two Democrats and two Republicans—essentially running against each other because they are in the same district. After that is passed, the attention could point to a two-year spending plan and the question is if COVID hero bonuses will be part of that.

Already hundreds of bills have been pre-filed. Republican priorities are focusing on prohibition of more COVID mandates, such as bans on vaccines, and laws that would prevent churches or daycares from closing during states of emergencies.

Democrats are unveiling their priorities at but some early filings point to increase of the state minimum wage and laws to prevent discrimination for gender identity or sexual orientation.

Two years ago, two issues that did find some bipartisan support were sports gaming and allowing medicinal marijuana. The clock and COVID killed both of those during the 2020 session.

Governor Beshear will likely lay out his priorities for the session when he delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address, which is expected Wednesday night.

