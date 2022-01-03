Louisville leaders prioritize public safety in Kentucky General Assembly’s 2022 Regular Session

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers will be in the State Capitol Tuesday for the 2022 regular session of the General Assembly with a two-year state budget at the top of their agenda. On Monday, Metro leaders outlined what they are going to ask Frankfort for help with. On top of the agenda for Louisville officials is public safety.

Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by a bipartisan group of members of Metro Council and community representatives at Metro Hall on Monday. Citing public safety as his number one priority, Fischer outlined several measures the city is supporting in Frankfort, which include amending state law to allow for firearms seized by law enforcement to be destroyed and/or removed from public circulation.

“Some of those same weapons wind up being used in criminal activity,” Fischer said. “This is a vicious circle, that circle needs to be broken by enacting a few safety and prevention laws that respect the rights of responsible gun owners while also protecting people from irresponsible actors.”

Fischer said a priority is also creating new laws that would require firearm owners to responsibly store their firearms and impose liability on violators for damages sustained as a result of their violation and require owners to report when their firearms become lost or stolen.

“These are commonsense gun laws that most everyone, including firearm owners, agree with,” Fischer said. “These measures respect the rights of responsible gun owners while also protecting the public from those who are not being responsible.”

Louisville Metro is also urging legislators to strengthen its Group Violence Intervention (GVI) initiative by amending state law to make risk and needs assessments mandatory for those accused of violent offenses, and to clarify court-designated workers’ duties and the impact of their assessments on judicial decisions for juveniles convicted of violent crimes.

Mayor Fischer is also asking legislators to support the city’s new Civilian Review and Accountability Board by granting it subpoena power, through the newly created Office of Inspector General; and measures to allow the police chief to assign a designee to attend disciplinary hearings and other actions; and to repeal a section of the law that prohibits police and city officials from discussing pending internal disciplinary cases.

“Cities across the nation recognize the need to improve trust between police and the larger communities they are sworn to serve and protect,” Fischer said. “Greater balance between the public’s right to know and an officer’s due process rights is critical to achieving that. Noting that officials’ inability to answer even basic questions in officer-involved shootings, for example, “undermines trust and transparency in the process and in working toward justice.”

Fischer said the priority list also includes reforming Kentucky’s bail system, with a goal of bringing it in line with national trends saying that a primarily “money bail” system is not working.

“Too often, a person who is presumed innocent and who could be safely released into the community pre-trial is detained, while some too dangerous to release into the public or are a flight risk are being released – all because of the amount of bail set by courts and that person’s ability to post bond,” Fischer said. “Justice should not be dependent upon a person’s financial ability.”

The mayor wants to also allow for comprehensive local tax reform, boosting equitable economic and land development and strengthening sustainability efforts.

