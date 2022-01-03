Support Local Businesses
Man charged with child sexual assault following Shively 14-year-old’s disappearance

Ronald Martin, Jr. is charged with sexual abuse of a child after the disappearance of a Shively boy who was found in Austin, Texas by a police officer.(Austin PD / Travis County Jail)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing a felony child sexual assault charge in Texas following the disappearance of a Shively teenage boy with autism who went missing several days before Christmas. He was found in Texas on Dec. 28 after disappearing from the area of Van Hoose Road on Dec. 20.

Ronald Martin Jr., 48, was charged on Dec. 29, one day after the Shively boy was recognized and saved by an Austin Police Department officer in Texas.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and APD is working with law enforcement professionals in Kentucky to ensure all aspects of this incident are thoroughly investigated,” a spokesperson for APD said in a statement.

Martin is being held at the Travis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

