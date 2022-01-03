Person shot during possible road rage incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating a possible road rage incident that led to one man being shot on Monday.

Officers received a report about a shooting around 11:45 a.m. and responded to the South Louisville neighborhood where they found a man in his twenties had been shot in the arm.

A preliminary investigation found the man was driving eastbound on the Watterson near South Third Street when another driver cut him off, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

The victim told police in a statement that the suspect shot through the car door. He added that he did not realize he had been shot until he arrived near South Third Street and Central Avenue.

Officers found the victim alert and conscious and was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Ellis said.

No suspects have been identified at this time. LMPD continues the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD online portal.

