Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul announces he is quitting YouTube

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he will no longer be posting videos to YouTube, ‘unless it is to criticize the platform,’ said Paul in a press release.

“Today I begin my exodus from Big Tech, starting with the worst censor of all, YouTube,” said Sen. Paul. “As a libertarian-leaning Senator, I think private companies have the right to ban me if they want to, however, those of us who believe that truth comes from disputation and that the marketplace of ideas is a prerequisite for innovation should shun the close-minded censors and take our ideas elsewhere, which is exactly what I’m doing.”

His team said viewers can see his content on Rumble.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service confirms four tornados
LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant

Latest News

Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new...
Ky. lawmakers gearing up for 2022 legislative session
Teen wounded in Park DuValle shooting
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday Midday, January 3, 2022
Calmer weather is in the forecast to start the workweek after an active weekend.
FORECAST: Quiet weather to start the week