Teen wounded in Park DuValle shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage boy is expected to recover after he was shot this morning in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police called the 1500 block of Beech St. around 8:45 a.m. found the boy, age 15, wounded. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

LMPD said their investigation shows the shooting took place at an unknown location. WAVE 3 News saw officers in nearby Algonquin Park investigating a possible scene. Police have not said if that scene is related to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this case.

