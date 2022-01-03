Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Ky. positivity rate tops 20%, highest ever reported

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.

The governor started Monday’s briefing with a warning, saying omicron has not only come to the commonwealth, but it has hit us harder in terms of escalation of cases than anything we have seen today.

The governor says this variant is spreading extremely quickly.

He said the state is currently seeing a 20.72% positivity rate, which is the highest ever reported.

On Dec. 30, there were 6,441 new cases and 27 deaths; on Dec. 31 there were 5,748 new cases and 28 deaths; on Jan. 1 there were 5,359 cases and 26 deaths; on Jan. 2 there were 2,767 cases and 24 deaths; and on Jan. 3, the governor reported 4,111 cases and 15 deaths.

The governor said there was a reporting lag over the holiday weekend.

“If you have omicron, and you don’t isolate, you will infect a ton of people,” Governor Beshear said. “And yes, it appears to be less severe, though, with the number of cases you’re going to see hospitalizations and the rest are going up. But if you can infect a ton of people, more people than ever before in any variant, the odds that you infect someone who is unvaccinated or has pre-existing conditions is higher.”

The governor said you’re 4.9% more likely to get COVID if you are not vaccinated, and further emphasized getting your booster, if you haven’t already.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 5:52 p.m. to the intersection of Smyrna Parkway and...
CORONER: Man shot and killed inside vehicle on New Year’s day identified
One man is in the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision
Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds...
National Weather Service: seven tornadoes confirmed from New Year’s Day storms
LMDC inmate dies after suicide attempt
As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky hospitals are suffering from...
Doctor discuss treatment options for omicron variant

Latest News

Long lines return for COVID testing with Omicron's rise
Long lines at COVID testing sites across Kentucky
Jefferson County Public School expanded the hours for COVID-19 testing at five schools across...
JCPS expands Monday COVID-19 testing hours at five district schools
As children prepare to return to class after the Christmas break, some Oldham County parents...
Oldham County Schools parents start petition to reinstate district mask mandate
The Oldham County School Board voted to recommend instead of require masks for all students,...
Oldham County Schools parents start petition to reinstate district mask mandate
Kentucky lawmakers will be in the State Capitol Tuesday for the 2022 regular session of the...
Louisville leaders prioritize public safety in Kentucky General Assembly’s 2022 Regular Session