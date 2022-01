LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine’s ASUN opener at Jacksonville State (7-6) has been postponed after COVID issues within the Knights program.

There is not a makeup date.

The Knights (6-8) are now scheduled to host Eastern Kentucky (8-6) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Freedom Hall.

