Cards are #3, IU is #6 and UK #21 in AP Women’s Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL has won 12 straight games since a season opening loss to Arizona and the Cards held steady at #3 in this weeks AP Women’s Top 25.

Emily Engstler provided the game-winner for the 12-1 Cards in a 50-48 victory at then #16 Georgia Tech on Sunday. They are 2-0 in the ACC.

UofL hosts Pitt (9-4, 0-2 ACC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards did receive five first place votes.

Indiana (11-2) moved up two spots to #6 this week. The Hoosiers beat then #6 Maryland 70-63 in overtime on Sunday in Bloomington.

UK (7-3) dropped a spot to #21. The Cats have not played since a 67-44 win over USC-Upstate on December 19. Their last two games have been postponed due to COVID protocols.

The Cats are scheduled to host #15 Georgia (12-2, 1-1 SEC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum.

Here is the Top 25:

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (22) 13-1 737 1

2. Stanford 9-3 694 2

3. Louisville (5) 12-1 691 3

4. Arizona (3) 10-0 660 4

5. NC State 12-2 636 5

6. Indiana 11-2 578 8

7. Tennessee 13-1 571 7

8. Michigan 12-1 540 9

9. Texas 10-1 483 12

10. Maryland 10-4 478 6

11. UConn 6-3 462 11

12. Iowa St. 12-1 429 14

13. LSU 14-1 365 19

14. Baylor 10-3 355 10

15. Georgia 12-2 318 13

16. Georgia Tech 10-3 287 16

17. Duke 10-2 232 15

18. BYU 10-1 183 18

19. North Carolina 13-0 162 24

20. Notre Dame 11-3 130 17

21. Kentucky 7-3 122 20

22. Iowa 7-3 119 21

23. Oklahoma 12-1 118 -

24. South Florida 10-4 92 22

25. Texas A&M 10-3 58 23

Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.

