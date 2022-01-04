Cards are #3, IU is #6 and UK #21 in AP Women’s Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL has won 12 straight games since a season opening loss to Arizona and the Cards held steady at #3 in this weeks AP Women’s Top 25.
Emily Engstler provided the game-winner for the 12-1 Cards in a 50-48 victory at then #16 Georgia Tech on Sunday. They are 2-0 in the ACC.
UofL hosts Pitt (9-4, 0-2 ACC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards did receive five first place votes.
Indiana (11-2) moved up two spots to #6 this week. The Hoosiers beat then #6 Maryland 70-63 in overtime on Sunday in Bloomington.
UK (7-3) dropped a spot to #21. The Cats have not played since a 67-44 win over USC-Upstate on December 19. Their last two games have been postponed due to COVID protocols.
The Cats are scheduled to host #15 Georgia (12-2, 1-1 SEC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum.
Here is the Top 25:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (22) 13-1 737 1
2. Stanford 9-3 694 2
3. Louisville (5) 12-1 691 3
4. Arizona (3) 10-0 660 4
5. NC State 12-2 636 5
6. Indiana 11-2 578 8
7. Tennessee 13-1 571 7
8. Michigan 12-1 540 9
9. Texas 10-1 483 12
10. Maryland 10-4 478 6
11. UConn 6-3 462 11
12. Iowa St. 12-1 429 14
13. LSU 14-1 365 19
14. Baylor 10-3 355 10
15. Georgia 12-2 318 13
16. Georgia Tech 10-3 287 16
17. Duke 10-2 232 15
18. BYU 10-1 183 18
19. North Carolina 13-0 162 24
20. Notre Dame 11-3 130 17
21. Kentucky 7-3 122 20
22. Iowa 7-3 119 21
23. Oklahoma 12-1 118 -
24. South Florida 10-4 92 22
25. Texas A&M 10-3 58 23
Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.
Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.