Cats move up to #16 in AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky jumped two spots to #16 in this weeks Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.
The Cats have won four straight games since a 66-62 loss at Notre Dame on December 11.
They are 11-2 and back on the road for the first time since that loss to the Irish and for just the second time this season at #21 LSU (12-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“Another statement game,” UK guard Davion Mintz said. “Try to get a really big road win. Obviously they’re a really good team and they play well at home, so just to go somewhere and win and prove that we can bounce back on the road, that would be big for us.”
LSU is 8-0 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this season.
Here is this weeks Top 25:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (61) 13-0 1525 1
2. Duke 11-1 1447 2
3. Purdue 12-1 1376 3
4. Gonzaga 11-2 1336 4
5. UCLA 8-1 1287 5
6. Kansas 11-1 1237 6
7. Southern Cal 12-0 1015 7
8. Arizona 11-1 1013 9
9. Auburn 12-1 976 11
10. Michigan St. 12-2 934 10
11. Iowa St. 12-1 896 8
12. Houston 12-2 849 12
13. Ohio St. 9-2 819 13
14. Texas 11-2 640 17
15. Alabama 10-3 589 19
16. Kentucky 11-2 560 18
16. Providence 13-1 560 21
18. Tennessee 9-3 519 14
19. Villanova 9-4 437 22
20. Colorado St. 10-0 386 20
21. LSU 12-1 371 16
22. Xavier 11-2 270 23
23. Wisconsin 10-2 221 24
24. Seton Hall 9-3 174 15
25. Texas Tech 10-2 142 25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.
