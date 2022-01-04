Cats move up to #16 in AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky jumped two spots to #16 in this weeks Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

The Cats have won four straight games since a 66-62 loss at Notre Dame on December 11.

They are 11-2 and back on the road for the first time since that loss to the Irish and for just the second time this season at #21 LSU (12-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“Another statement game,” UK guard Davion Mintz said. “Try to get a really big road win. Obviously they’re a really good team and they play well at home, so just to go somewhere and win and prove that we can bounce back on the road, that would be big for us.”

LSU is 8-0 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this season.

Here is this weeks Top 25:

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (61) 13-0 1525 1

2. Duke 11-1 1447 2

3. Purdue 12-1 1376 3

4. Gonzaga 11-2 1336 4

5. UCLA 8-1 1287 5

6. Kansas 11-1 1237 6

7. Southern Cal 12-0 1015 7

8. Arizona 11-1 1013 9

9. Auburn 12-1 976 11

10. Michigan St. 12-2 934 10

11. Iowa St. 12-1 896 8

12. Houston 12-2 849 12

13. Ohio St. 9-2 819 13

14. Texas 11-2 640 17

15. Alabama 10-3 589 19

16. Kentucky 11-2 560 18

16. Providence 13-1 560 21

18. Tennessee 9-3 519 14

19. Villanova 9-4 437 22

20. Colorado St. 10-0 386 20

21. LSU 12-1 371 16

22. Xavier 11-2 270 23

23. Wisconsin 10-2 221 24

24. Seton Hall 9-3 174 15

25. Texas Tech 10-2 142 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

