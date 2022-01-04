Support Local Businesses
FBI seeking information on murder, attempted carjacking of construction worker on I-264

A Louisville Metro police officer shot a man who killed a highway construction worker on the...
A Louisville Metro police officer shot a man who killed a highway construction worker on the Watterson Expressway before firing shots at the officer in his vehicle, wounding him.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FBI Louisville is seeking more information on an incident back in November involving the death of a construction worker and the shooting of a Louisville Metro Police officer in Shively.

The two shootings happened in the early-morning hours of Nov. 19, starting on the Watterson Expressway and ending on Dixie Highway.

In Tuesday’s release, FBI Louisville said it is believed the suspect, 25-year-old Keyshaun Stewart, had attempted to carjack the construction worker and had contacted others in the area, including a white SUV, immediately after his murder took place.

Court documents said around 2:30 a.m., Stewart walked up to a construction worker inside of a highway maintenance vehicle on I-264 at Dixie Highway and fired through the window, killing him.

The man was later identified as Fred O’Bannon, a father of five children.

Police said Stewart later walked up to an LMPD officer in his off-duty patrol car and fired at Sgt. Chris Lane in the face. Lane, despite being shot, pursued Stewart and fired back at the suspect.

Lane was sent to surgery for recovery. Sources said Lane has not yet returned to work and will soon be back in surgery for a jaw injury.

Stewart was charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, and having a firearm in the possession of a convicted felon.

Anyone with any information to provide on the incident is asked to call FBI Louisville’s office at (502) 263-6000 or submit a tip online.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

