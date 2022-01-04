Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Slight warm-up before snow chance, frigid weather

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALERT DAY:

  • Thursday (1/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THIS MORNING: Temperatures in the teens and low 20s
  • SNOW: Watching Thursday snow chances
  • COLD: Lows in the single digits and teens to end the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds become southerly today as high pressure moves to the east. Southerly winds and sunny skies will push temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. Wind gusts near 20 MPH are possible during the afternoon.

Clouds increase overnight, limiting lows to the 30s. Wind gusts near 25 MPH tonight will also help to keep temperatures on the warmer side.

After a cloudy start to the day, some peeks of sunshine are possible Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 40s once again tomorrow. Wind gusts near 20 MPH likely throughout the day. Additional clouds roll in Wednesday night ahead of our Thursday system. Temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s Wednesday night.

Another system rolls into the region on Thursday bringing the potential for snow. Accumulating snow is possible across our area, but amounts are still uncertain at this time. We have flagged Thursday as an Alert Day due to the potential impact. This will be followed by some of the coldest air of the season, so far, on Friday.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
